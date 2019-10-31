Police continue to investigate fatal shooting on West 24th and Liberty Streets

Erie Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that happened on West 24th and Liberty Streets this morning.

At this point in time, police are releasing very limited information, but what we do know is one man is dead after being shot on West 24th and Liberty Streets.

According to Erie County 9-1-1, the shooting was reported on Thursday at 10:57 a.m.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny says they are currently speaking with a person of interest who may have been involved in the shooting.

Chief Spizarny didn’t give more details about the shooting, but he did confirm police are investigating this as a homicide.

Police have not released the name of the shooting victim, but there were many people at the scene earlier when the shooting happened.

One man who claims to know the victim spoke to Action News, but didn’t want to go on camera.

“I don’t understand at all why somebody would do that to him. He’s always been there to help everybody,” said Mike, Erie resident.

Police say they will have more information around 7 p.m. tonight. Once Action News gets that information, we will continue to keep you updated.