Police continue to investigate murder suicide case that resulted from domestic violence

What police are calling a murder suicide case has left family and neighbors in shock on an otherwise quiet West Erie street.

This comes after investigators confirmed the incident was a result of domestic violence.

We went over to the house where the murder suicide happened.

We are told by police that the victim was in the process of filing a Protection from Abuser Order, an action interrupted by violence.

Neighbors said that the 500 block of Lincoln Ave is a decent, quiet neighborhood.

According to several of those neighbors who declined to go on camera, they heard some screams and gunshots coming out of this home in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Neighbors told us that the incident happened in this house and was unnerving to hear.

Erie Police said that a 50-year-old man forced himself into his 55-year-old ex lover’s home. He then went upstairs to a bedroom and shot the victim in the head and then turned the .9 millimeter handgun on himself.

Police said that before this incident, the victim filed a protection from abuse order. Police said that they receive on average 15 calls a day related to domestic violence.

“Obviously if you’re involved in a relationship and you believe you’re in danger of serious body injuries or being killed, we obviously want you to reach out to the police department. We can put you on the right path. There’s protection from abuse,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief, Erie Police.

Erie’s Crime Victim Center is one of those calls you can make if you or anyone you know are in a domestic violence situation.

Counselors from the center said that they’re working to resolve the number of 15 domestic violence cases they handle in a week.

“It’s scary to that there’s so much of it going on and here in the country. We are working towards resolving that in the best we can,” said Jaime Stoeger, Co-Assistant Director of Crime Victim Center.

Stoeger said that those planning to leave their abuser should come up with a safe plan leaving a domestic relationship can be dangerous.

Police are saying that this investigation is continuing and if you or anyone that you know is in need of help, you can find a list of services that can help here:

Crime Victim Center of Erie County

Mercy Center for Women

Safenet Erie, PA

Greater Erie Community Action Committee

