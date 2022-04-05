(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An active shooter situation at Erie High School left a student injured Tuesday morning.

Calls came in around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5 indicating that there was a gunshot victim at Erie High School.

Police also said the shooting happened in a hallway in the school with the suspect captured on surveillance video.

Here’s more on what happened, and where the investigation stands now.

At Erie High School on Cherry Street, one student was shot inside the school and transported to the hospital.

It was a chaotic morning at the high school. Multiple shots were fired shortly after 9:20 a.m. Tuesday inside the school.

The shooting prompted a lockdown of the school.

One student was injured during the shooting. The individual was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

“I was just in English class doing my normal work, and just out of the blue I hear what seems to be a yell, but I heard about five gunshots, and then I heard what I believe to be a female yell, and seconds later they put us in a hard lockdown,” said Logan Lybrook, Erie High School Student.

Officers from Erie’s Public Schools Police Department and Erie City Police are investigating, and continue to search for a known person of interest who fled the building.

One Erie Police inspector said students were dismissed classroom by classroom starting around 10:30 a.m. after the building was secured.

“Numerous agencies in the area responded, including state and local county neighboring jurisdictions. At the present time, we do not believe there is any threat to any persons on this premises,” said Michael Nolan, Inspector, Office of Professional Standards for Erie Police.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said that despite this being a chaotic situation, law enforcement agencies were able to coordinate because of the efforts of emergency management.

“It’s an unfortunate event. You hope it never happens, but in the event that it does, we know we’re prepared for it,” said Brenton Davis, (R), Erie County Executive.

One student agreed, saying that something needs to change in the interest of public safety.

“I’m still kind of shocked right now. I don’t have much to say, but it’s just, I never thought this would happen here. It doesn’t feel safe here,” said Lybrook.