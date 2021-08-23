Police continue to investigate Sunday morning shooting along Erie’s waterfront

Erie Police continue to investigate a shooting not far from the Bayfront Sheraton near Erie’s waterfront.

The incident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say three people were shot; one female, two males. One of the males shot is in critical condition, while the other two people are not severely injured.

At this time, we do not know if the suspects shot at each other or were all hit by a separate shooter.

