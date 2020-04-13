Police continue to investigate Sunday shooting

Police and emergycare responded to reports of a shooting in the 5300 block of Cherry Street Extension shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to Millcreek Police, a 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital for treatment after being shot in the arm.

Millcreek Police caught a suspect in connection with the shooting a short time later in the 4600 block of Homeland Blvd.

Donald Kucenski of Millcreek Police said that until this point there has not been a lot of criminal activity.

“With people staying home more, we’re in a little bit of a lull right now,” said Lt. Donald Kucenski, Millcreek Police.

The 17-year-old victim has since been released from the hospital. Police are investigating.