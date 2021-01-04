Police continue to investigate weekend fatal pedestrian accident

Erie Police are still working to figure out what happened in an incident that left one woman dead.

According to police, 51-year-old Selena Waldo was hit while crossing West 26th and Cherry Streets Saturday night.

21-year-old Brittany Paulus was reportedly driving the car that struck Waldo. At this time, police have not filed any charges, but that could change.

“That’s still under investigation at this time by our traffic investigation. We will have to see what they come up with, they still have to do measurements and timing, stuff like that,” said Captain Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Investigators are looking through surveillance footage from the area as well.