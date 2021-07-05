Police continue to investigate weekend hit and run that left a woman in serious condition

Police continue to investigate a hit and run accident that left a woman in serious condition.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1200 block of West 26th Street.

One woman was struck by a car while trying to cross the street. The driver took off in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made as of this morning. This is a developing story. Stay with JET 24, FOX 66, YourErie.com or the YourErie 2Go App for the latest.

