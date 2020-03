Pennsylvania State Police- Franklin are currently investigating the disappearance of Theresa Ann Bills, who was reported missing Saturday afternoon from her residence on Eagle Rock Road, President Township, Venango County.

Bills is described as a while female, 5 feet 4 inches, 115 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair. Last seen wearing a tan long sleeve shirt and a blue pullover jacket. Anyone with information should call the Pennsylvania State Police-Franklin at 814 676-6596