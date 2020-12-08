Police continue to probe shooting that left 13-year-old in critical condition

Erie Police say that a 13-year-old was found unresponsive after being shot multiple times in the 22 hundred block of East 20th Street Saturday.

Police say the victim was walking with a 17-year-old relative leaving a family member’s house.

According to Chief Dan Spizarny, the teenagers felt they were being followed so they began to cut through yards.

Police say the car kept following them and several people got out to begin chasing. It’s believed more than a dozen shots were fired.

Police do believe this was a targeted shooting.