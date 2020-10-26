Police continue to search for man wanted for West 18th & Chestnut fatal shooting

Erie Police continue to look for an alleged killer.

Yoselin Person was live from the newsroom with the latest.

Erie Police are still searching for the man they say is involved in the shooting death of another man last week.

Investigators are currently looking for 24-year-old Kyontia Blanks. He is believed to be the man who killed 40-year-old Frederick Perry.

Police also released this surveillance image, which reportedly shows the scene of the shooting as it happened.

Perry was shot and killed near West 18th and Chestnut Streets outside of a convenience store Wednesday night.

Erie Police Deputy Chief Mike Nolan says they are working with a witness. Evidence recovered from the scene is also being used to make sense of this crime.

Police are not releasing a motive yet. An arrest warrant has been issued, but Blanks remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Erie Police at 814-870-1125.