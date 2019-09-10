Police continue to search for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run accident

Police are looking closely at a vehicle similar to the SUV believed to be involved in what’s become a deadly hit and run.

Shortly after the accident on Friday morning, Police released this surveillance picture of a Toyota Rav 4.

Working on a citizen’s phone call, they found a vehicle in Lake City that closely matches the vehicle pictured and are processing it for evidence, if there is any. According to Police, the owners were cooperative.

The driver of the motorcycle involved in the crash died on Sunday. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook identified her as 58-year-old Darcy Phillips of Millcreek.