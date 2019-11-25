Police enforcing Click it or Ticket initiative

The holiday season is kicking off and it is important to stay safe on the roads.

State Police, along with the City of Erie and Millcreek Police, are among 275 law enforcement agencies across the state that are participating in the Click It or Ticket Seat Belt Enforcement Mobilization Program.

Law enforcement’s goal of the campaign is to maximize seat belt use to save lives, especially as the holidays are right around the corner.

Citations will be issued to motorists who are caught unbuckled or who are transporting unrestrained children.

“Our statistics show that un-belted drivers have a higher rate of fatalities, so seat belt enforcement is a part of this initiative as well as targeting aggressive, impaired, and different types of infractions on the highway,” said Trooper Michelle McGee, Community Service Officer, Pennsylvania State Police.

The program will run through December 8th.