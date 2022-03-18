Many Erie Police Department patrols were downtown on St. Patrick’s Day to manage the festivities. They were happy to report that few arrests were made.

After two years of masking and COVID-19 guidelines, large crowds gathered again for St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Erie.

Police prepared with extra patrols including bicycle and motorcycle units. They say they anticipated the holiday and warm weather would bring large crowds downtown.

Erie Police Captain Anthony Talarico said it was a pretty quiet evening for them and they only made about five arrests.

“Usually, you have people who may have had too much to drink so they start acting a little foolish. Yesterday, we did end up locking up a guy for that same reason. He was found to have an illegal gun on him so he was charged with that. Some people get a little out of hand,” said Captain Anthony Talarico, Erie Police Department.

Talarico said there will be more patrols out for the St. Patrick’s Day parade.