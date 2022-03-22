A man was killed in a car crash in West County Monday.

Calls went out shortly after 4 p.m. for a two car collision in the 13000 block of Ridge Road in West Springfield.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver of a pickup truck entered the intersection, hitting the driver’s side of the car.

State Police say the victim is identified as Carl Lassman, 30. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing at this time.