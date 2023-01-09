Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake.

According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victim as Amy Hoffman, 34, of Edinboro. State Police report a homeowner notified them of a motorized wheelchair in the water and a body floating nearby.

There were no signs of foul play, according to police. Evidence at the scene revealed she drove her wheelchair into the lake intentionally.

State police are continuing to investigate.