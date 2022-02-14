Police identify North East man as suspect shot by Buffalo trooper

New York State Police have identified a North East man as the suspect who was shot by a state trooper following a pursuit this weekend, as WIVB of New York reported.

James Huber, 38, of North East allegedly was driving erratically at more than 100 mph on I-90 on Saturday, Feb. 12. Troopers attempted to stop him, however he exited on I-190 northbound and then into the city where troopers ended the pursuit. The suspect reportedly struck a police vehicle while exiting the interstate.

While patrolling the city, the state police located the suspect who had pulled over and was talking to bystanders, WIVB reported. The troopers gave the suspect verbal commands.

“While interacting with the suspect, the trooper reached into the vehicle and the suspect attempted to leave the scene in reverse. The trooper discharged their division-issued firearm at the suspect. The vehicle struck multiple objects and ultimately overturned on a ramp. The suspect died at the scene,” according to Major Carla Dirienzo of the New York State Police.

The trooper was Anthony Nigro, a 14-year veteran. Nigro suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Body cam footage of the incident will be released, WIVB reported. The New York State Attorney General’s office was notified and is investigating.