We now know the name of the woman that was struck by a car and killed in Erie over the weekend.

Erie Police tell us 51-year-old Selena Waldo was hit while crossing West 26th and Cherry Streets Saturday night.

The car that hit her, which was speeding, was driven by 21-year-old Brittany Paulus.

Waldo was taken to the hospital where she later died. Police are still investigating.