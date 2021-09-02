Police identify suspect, victim in weekend murder-suicide

We now have an update on the murder-suicide that happened in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue this past weekend.

The Erie Police Department has released the names of the victim and suspect in that case.

According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, the victim is identified as 55-year-old Amy Hoffer. Hoffer was a resident at the scene of the crime.

The deceased suspect is identified as 50-year-old Greg Ziacik.

According to Erie Police, Ziacik forced himself into the victim’s home at 506 Lincoln Avenue early Saturday morning.

He then went upstairs to a bedroom and shot Hoffer in the head, then turned the gun on himself.

