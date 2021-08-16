Police identify victim of weekend fatal rollover accident on West 12th & Raspberry Streets

Local News

One person is dead after a weekend accident in the City of Erie.

The rollover accident happened at West 12th and Raspberry Streets around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning when two cars apparently collided.

According to the Erie County Coroner, 31-year-old Tyrone Mims was pronounced dead at the scene. It was ruled accidental.

City of Erie Police believe the cause of the accident involved one of the drivers running a red light.

