State police have identified the woman killed Tuesday night while crossing Route 97 in Summit Township.

19-year-old Mary Howard was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Police report that Howard was crossing four lanes of traffic in the 8000 block of Rt 97 when she was struck by the vehicle operated by 23-year-old Colton Pillar.

Coroner John Maloney reported that Howard died at the scene.