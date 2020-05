One person was taken to the hospital after a two car accident in the City of Erie.

Crews were called to the intersection of West 18th and Chestnut Streets around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Both cars suffered heavy damage and one driver needed to be extricated from the vehicle.

According to Erie Police, the driver and passenger from the second vehicle fled on foot.

One of the two suspects was arrested, but police are still searching for the second suspect.