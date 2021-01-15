Police increasing local presence leading up to inauguration day

Concerns over security on inauguration day are growing across the nation.

According to local law enforcement agencies, so far they are unaware of any threats in the area. However, local agencies — including the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police — are in contact with each other, as well as with federal agencies.

“We’re sharing our intelligence information and we have a mutual aid response to assist each other if anything would develop,” said Captain Kirk Reese, Pennsylvania State Police.

“We all have to live together, we all love our country; we need to remember the golden role and treat one another as we would want to be treated ourselves,” said Sheriff John Loomis, Erie County.

We are told there will be extra patrols out next week, along with additional security checks around critical infrastructure sites and municipal buildings.