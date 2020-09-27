Police investigate a dead body found in Crawford County

Police in Crawford County are asking for the communities help after finding a dead body.

The State Police Major Case Team responded to the area of Mule Street in Greenwood Township for reports of a body found on Sunday morning.

According to Troop E. Major Case Team, they are investigating a possible homicide of an unidentified white female.

Police stated that this is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.