Police investigate a dead body found in Crawford County

Police in Crawford County are asking for the communities help after finding a dead body.
The State Police Major Case Team responded to the area of Mule Street in Greenwood Township for reports of a body found on Sunday morning.
According to Troop E. Major Case Team, they are investigating a possible homicide of an unidentified white female.
Police stated that this is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.