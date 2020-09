Erie Police are investigating a report of a loud noise that seemed to sound like an explosion that came from inside of a house.

This happened around 7 p.m. on Friday at a vacant house over on the 400 block of East 24th Street.

Neighbors told police that they saw several juveniles running from the house just before the explosion occurred.

The severity of the damage is still unknown.

Police and fire investigators are still looking at what caused the explosion.