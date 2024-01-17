Authorities in Waterford are investigating an accident involving a school bus with children inside.

This accident happened around 10 a.m. on Wednesday between Route 19 and Perry Highway across from the Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram dealership — located at 1010 US-19, Waterford.

There were Fort LeBeouf students on the school bus at the time of the crash, but as of right now, only the bus driver has a reported hand injury.

Police continue to investigate. We will give you more information as we receive it.

This is a developing story.