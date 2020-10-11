Police investigate body found along Erie’s Bayfront on Saturday night

Rescue crews and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to Erie’s Bayfront for reports of a body floating in the water.

City of Erie fire crews along with several other agencies and the coast guard responded to the area of Holland Street near the ferry boat terminal shortly around 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

Reports indicated that a body was found floating in the water.

There is no other additional information as of now. Police are still investigating but did note that this case might be related to a missing person.