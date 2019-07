Neighbors heard several shots fired in the 1100 block of West 11 Street around 1:30 a.m. this morning.

According to Police, nine shell casings were found. Witnesses said they saw a dark colored sedan with several people inside. They also reported seeing someone firing from the back passenger side of the car.

A residence and car were struck several times. No one was injured in the incident. Erie Police are asking for any information. You can contact them at 870-1120.