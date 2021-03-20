Police investigate injuries suffered by a four-month-old girl in Girard

Injuries suffered by a four-month-old infant girl are now under investigation.

The Girard Borough and Pennsylvania State Police were called to a residence at 121 Myrtle Street in Girard around 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the injuries to the victim.

The little girl was taken by EMS to an Erie hospital. It was also the hospital that notified the authorities about the victim.

Girard Borough Police Chief Kevin Rafferty told us that the four-month-old has been flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.

There are no other details available at this time. This is a developing story.