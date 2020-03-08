Police Investigate Medical Office Robbery

Erie City Police were called to Haus and Associates Medical Office located at 3211 Liberty Street Saturday afternoon for a reported robbery.

The robbery was reported at 3:09 p.m. According to police two men took a deposit bag filled with money from two employees and then fled on foot.

Police indicated that two males entered the medical office with masks and hooded sweatshirts.

One of the robbers pulled a gun on the employees demanding the deposit bag.

The two men were fled on foot. Police are still investigating. The race of the suspects was undetermined due to the masks, sunglasses and hooded sweatshirts covering their faces.

One suspect is described as being 5’5″ to 5’8″, while the other suspect is described as being 5’10” to 6 ft. tall.