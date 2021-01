Erie City Police were very busy last evening with reports of shots fired shortly before and after 1am this morning.

Police were first called to West 26th and Brown Ave for several shots fired only to be called to a second location at West 32nd and Cascade then a third location at West 35th and Sassafras Streets.

According to City Police no shell casing were found and no one was injured. They are investigating to see if these shots are all related.