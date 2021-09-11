Police investigate overnight shooting on East 23rd and Perry Streets

Erie Police were called to the scene of East 23rd and Perry Streets for reports of gunshots.

Police were called to the scene at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning where they found a male victim in his late twenties with a gunshot in the right side of his torso.

The victim is currently being treated at UPMC Hamot and is reportedly not cooperating with police.

Police are continuing to investigate this scene.

