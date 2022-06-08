Detectives are investigating a Sunday night shootout near McKinley Park, where a large group gathered for a fish fry.

Erie Police arrived to an area near East 23rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, no one was injured in the shooting, however a stop sign was damaged. Lorah says many shell casings were recovered from the scene.

“There were multiple calibers recovered, two of which would be common with rifle rounds, so obviously that’s concerning to us,” Lorah said. “We also did recover some semi-automatic handgun casings in the area, so it appears that multiple guns were involved, and possibly multiply individuals.”

Erie Police say about 30 people gathered at this fish fry. Police continue to search for surveillance video and gather more witness information.