Police investigate shots fired outside of tavern on Buffalo Road

Police were called out to a familiar location tonight after reports of shots fired on Buffalo Road came in a little after 7 p.m.

A shooting took place tonight at Bogey’s Tavern located at 2105 Buffalo Road. The calls for this shooting came in just after 7 p.m. tonight.

We have seen police officers putting down putting down evidence cones in the parking lot as they walk in and out of the tavern.

Three individuals were shot during this incident and later transported to UPMC Hamot by EmergyCare.

We spoke to one woman who said she works at the tavern but had the night off. Coworkers told this woman that that someone just walked into the scene and began shooting.

Another man at the scene told the employee that he knew on of the people that were shot and that the victim was shot in the chest.

One neighbor also told us that he heard six or seven gun shots before police arrived at the scene.

“People got rowdy and there’s a lot of commotion in the parking lot, but every so often we get a couple of roughians that get kind of crazy. There’s been reported gunshots in the past. It’s quite crazy living across the street from it and unfortunately tonight was just another one of those situations,” said Justin Powell, Neighbor.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.