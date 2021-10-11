Police investigate stabbing outside Erie City Mission

Erie Police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place outside the Erie City Mission on October 11th.

This stabbing took place shortly after 11:30 a.m.

According to eye witnesses, two suspects attacked a homeless man with a box cutter near the corner of 11th and French Streets.

Police said that the 26-year-old victim was stabbed in his upper right arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and police are working to track down the two suspects.

