Police investigate stabbing outside Erie City Mission

Erie Police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place outside the Erie City Mission on October 11th.

This stabbing took place shortly after 11:30 a.m.

According to eye witnesses, two suspects attacked a homeless man with a box cutter near the corner of 11th and French Streets.

Police said that the 26-year-old victim was stabbed in his upper right arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and police are working to track down the two suspects.

