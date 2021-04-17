Police investigate stabbing that took place during an overnight bar fight

Two people were rushed to UPMC Hamot overnight after a stabbing took place during a bar fight.

According to Erie Police, the call came in at 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning for a stabbing inside the 25 Rock Star Bar located at 1015 State Street.

Once on scene, police found a 26-year-old male who had been stabbed in the upper back and face. Police also found a 24-year-old male who was stabbed in the torso.

According to police, the stabbing occurred after a bar fight broke out that involved several patrons inside the bar.

Both of the victims were taken to UPMC Hamot to be treated. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Erie Police are currently investigating this incident.