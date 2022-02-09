Police investigate train derailment in Titusville

A train going off the rails in Titusville, Pennsylvania is causing some snarled traffic.

The derailment took place around noon on February 9th.

Motorists in Titusville are being advised to avoid Franklin and Martin Streets between Water Street and Diamond Street.

Police in Titusville are still investigating this derailment.

Crews are currently working on getting the train back on the tracks as the train remained upright. It is believed that snow and ice build up are the cause of this derailment.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

One spokesman from the Titusville Police told Action News that the line is back open and traffic from both rail and vehicular is moving smoothly.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided once it becomes available.