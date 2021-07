A woman of unknown age is in serious condition after she was struck by a moving vehicle early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at the 1200 block of W. 26th St. around 12:30 a.m. on July 4th.

The woman was taken to UPMC-Hamot. Erie Police Department is currently investigating.

We will bring you more information as this story develops.

