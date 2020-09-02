Police investigating a woman’s claim that a retired police officer said he hopes she would be ‘raped and murdered’

Erie Police are currently investigating a claim that involves a retired officer.

Chelsey Withers reports on what is being said and what police are saying at this point.

Leanna Nieratko spoke out during this mornings city council meeting to explain the shock she is still in after a phone call she received at work.

Nieratko claims the retired officer said he hopes she would be “raped and murdered.” It is believed that this stemmed from the business having a black lives matter sign in the window.

She says he repeated this and after she hung up he called back trying to justify his statements to another co-worker, saying he would like to see this because if that happened who would she call.

The woman did make a complaint to the Erie Police Department. The chief made a statement regarding the situation, stating in part:

“We are aware of the complaint and the investigation is ongoing. The retired officer has been gone for over 12 years,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

The Mayor’s Chief of Staff also addressed the claim during the city council meeting.

“I was outraged about what Lianna had to tell us and I am glad that she came forward. I am glad that she filed a complaint, that kind of behavior has no place in the Erie Police Department today,” said Renee Lamis, Chief of Staff, City of Erie.

The claim was made last week with the police department. Multiple council members have requested to see copies of this report.