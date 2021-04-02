Police investigating after body is discovered in Allegheny River in Tidioute

The body of a male has been discovered in the Allegheny River off of Davey Hill Road in Tidioute, this is according to the Warren Times-Observer.

There is currently a large police presence at the scene at this time.

Back on March 23rd, JET 24 Action News reported that police in Warren were searching along the Allegheny River for two missing people.

There is no word yet if that is connected to that search.

