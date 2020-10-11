Police investigating after body is found in the water along Erie’s Bayfront

Rescue crews and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to Erie’s Bayfront for reports of a body floating in the water.

City of Erie fire crews along with several other agencies and the Coast Guard responded to the area of Holland Street near the ferry boat terminal shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Reports indicated that a body was found floating in the water. There is no other additional information as of now.

Police are investigating but noted that the case might be related to a mission person.

