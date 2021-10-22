Police investigating after gun shot victim walks into hospital overnight

A shooting victim walked into the hospital early this morning. Now, Erie Police are working to find out if it’s connected to shots fired call.

Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 500 block of West 16th Street shortly before 2 a.m. this morning.

According to Erie Police, a call came in for a gunshot victim at UPMC Hamot a short time later. The man was shot once in the arm and is believed to have non life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the two incidents are connected, but continue to investigate. There is no suspect at this time.

