Police investigating after gun shot victim walks into hospital overnight

A shooting victim walked into the hospital early this morning. Now, Erie Police are working to find out if it’s connected to shots fired call.
Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 500 block of West 16th Street shortly before 2 a.m. this morning.
According to Erie Police, a call came in for a gunshot victim at UPMC Hamot a short time later. The man was shot once in the arm and is believed to have non life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the two incidents are connected, but continue to investigate. There is no suspect at this time.
