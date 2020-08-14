Police investigating after man dies while fighting with ex-girlfriend’s brother

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in the City of Erie.

The incident happened Thursday evening shortly after 5 p.m. Erie Police responded to a call that came in as a burglary in progress.

According to the Erie Times News, police say a 29-year-old man broke into the home of an ex-girlfriend in the 1100 block of West 10th Street.

After the man entered the home, a fight broke out between the man and the ex-girlfriend’s brother.

According to Deputy Chief Mike Nolan, the man attacked the brother with a baseball bat, causing significant injuries. During the fight, the two men fell to the ground. While on the ground the assailant became unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.

An autopsy on the man is underway at this hour.