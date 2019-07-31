Police investigating after pedestrian struck and killed by train in Erie

One person is dead after being stuck by a train in Erie. Police and EMS were called to the railroad tracks near Division Street in Erie just after 8:30 a.m. this morning.

The engineer of a train reported seeing a body near the side of the CSX tracks between French and Holland Streets.

Police called for the Erie County Coroner shortly after they arrived on the scene. Erie County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the victim as 31-year-old Michael Herman.

“Officers responded and discovered what appeared to be a white male apparently struck by a train,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

Railroad Police located the train in Buffalo.