Police investigating after woman reportedly slashed store manager Sunday morning

Erie Police are also investigating an incident that happened inside a Dollar General store on Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 800 block of State Street where a woman was reportedly inside the store while topless and cutting herself with a razor.

When the store’s manager reportedly approached the woman, she allegedly slashed the manager in the face.

Officers reportedly had to tase the suspect. She is currently at St. Vincent Hospital.

She is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault.