Police investigating alleged armed confrontation

Erie Police are investigating what is believed to be an armed confrontation.

According to police, a woman was going to open Lucky’s Food Mart in the 400 block of State Street when a man with a mask pushed against her back what she believes to be a knife.

Police say when workers from neighboring businesses came to help, the suspect fled the scene, heading East on East 5th Street.

So far, the suspect has not been found. He is described as a white male in his 50’s, slender, and wearing dark clothing.