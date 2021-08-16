Police investigating alleged intentional poisonings of 12 cats/kittens in Edinboro

The Erie Humane Society Animal Cruelty Division has announced they believe someone is intentionally poisoning cats in Edinboro.

As of Aug. 12th, the total number of cats found exhibiting signs consistent with the ingestion of a poison is up to 12 cats/kittens.

According to the Erie Humane Society, one of the kittens was much worse than the other 4 found last week, and is still hospitalized. The white & grey cat (in a post from August 10th) has not improved and is also still hospitalized.

The Humane Society believes these poisonings are intentional, as there is no way this many cats and kittens would directly ingest a poison without it being placed in food.

The Humane Society is asking the person or people responsible to please stop as there is no reason these animals have to suffer and die. The situation is also creating a financial strain on the shelter.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Erie Humane Society at (814) 835-8360 or Edinboro Police at (814) 734-1712.

