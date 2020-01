Millcreek Police are working with staff members at Erie’s Zem Zem Shrine Club, trying to determine who caused damage to the property.

The front doors have broken glass, which appears as if someone tried to gain entry.

We are being told that a sink was also plugged, which caused some flooding, however, it is not known if the vandals were responsible.

The club is maintaining normal hours and working with Millcreek investigators to look for those involved.