Police investigating apparent shootout near East 5th and Ash Streets

Erie Police are on the scene of an apparent shootout after several calls for shots fired in the area of East 5th and Ash Streets in the city of Erie. The calls came in around midnight Tuesday night.
Police say they have recovered about 50 shell casings. They also say several houses were struck by bullets. No word on if anyone was injured. No other information is available at this time, but we will continue to update you on this story as more details become available.
