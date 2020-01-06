Police investigating armed robbery at AT&T store

Police are looking for a man who robbed a local store with a rifle.

According to Millcreek Police, this happened at 12:25 p.m. on Saturday at the AT&T phone store on the 2700 block of West 26th Street.

They said the suspect entered the store with a rifle and left with cash and merchandise.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 20-30 years old. He was wearing a gray jacket, a white/gray scarf, black pants, brown boots and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millcreek Police.