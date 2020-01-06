Police investigating armed robbery at AT&T store

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Police are looking for a man who robbed a local store with a rifle.

According to Millcreek Police, this happened at 12:25 p.m. on Saturday at the AT&T phone store on the 2700 block of West 26th Street.

They said the suspect entered the store with a rifle and left with cash and merchandise.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 20-30 years old. He was wearing a gray jacket, a white/gray scarf, black pants, brown boots and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millcreek Police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar