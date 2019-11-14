1  of  2
Police investigating armed robbery at East Lake Road Kwik Fill

Local News
Erie Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station on Erie’s East Side Wednesday evening.

According to police, the alleged robbery happened at the Kwik Fill on the 1100 block of East Lake Road.

Police say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash. It is believed the suspect is a black man in his twenties, who is around 5’7, and was wearing all black clothing and a black mask.

Erie Police are continuing to investigate and say this sort of crime isn’t unusual for this time of year.

